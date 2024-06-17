Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.36.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.60. The company had a trading volume of 122,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.20.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Further Reading
