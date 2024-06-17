iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 634,244 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,412,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 294,590 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.71. 646,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,065. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

