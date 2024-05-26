Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $249,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,059,678.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,620,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,782,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 856,670 shares of company stock valued at $100,883,082. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

