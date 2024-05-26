Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,405 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,320,000 after buying an additional 423,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.3 %

APO opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $117.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

