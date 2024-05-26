Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

