Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,330,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,703,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 407.5% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $308.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.25 and a 12 month high of $323.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.67 and its 200-day moving average is $282.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

