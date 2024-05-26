Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bunge Global by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4 %

BG opened at $103.77 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

