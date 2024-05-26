Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $303.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.43. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

