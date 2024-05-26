Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

