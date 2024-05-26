Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

