Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock

NYSE MSI opened at $364.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

