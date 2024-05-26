Brown Advisory Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,488,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $154.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

