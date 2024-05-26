Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Centene by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,349,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Centene by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

