Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 198,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $2,253,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.