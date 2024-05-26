Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EverQuote worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,562,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,010,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,562,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,010,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.06 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $835.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

