StockNews.com Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE:PAM opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Pampa Energía by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

