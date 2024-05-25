Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ouster (NYSE:OUST) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

OUST opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

