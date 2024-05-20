International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.