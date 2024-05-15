Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Cheer comprises 0.9% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 12.57% of Cheer worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheer Price Performance

CHR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. Cheer has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

