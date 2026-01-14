SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $424.05 and last traded at $424.2460, with a volume of 4381114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.47.
Key SPDR Gold Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and concerns around U.S. Fed independence have driven safe-haven demand and helped push gold to record levels, supporting GLD flows and valuations. ‘Sell America’ trade: Dollar drops, gold surges as Trump’s Fed pressure campaign raises fears about U.S. system
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. inflation cooling and rising rate?cut hopes are keeping bulls optimistic, underpinning gold’s rally and supporting demand for bullion ETFs like GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: CPI Cools, Bulls Hold Key Resistance Zones
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals show recent breakouts and momentum, with several market commentators forecasting further upside — a bullish backdrop for GLD if flows follow price momentum. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Record High Breakout Signals Continued Strength
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro forecasts from major banks project very high nominal targets for gold (e.g., Citi’s $5,000/oz call), which is market-moving commentary but long?dated and speculative for ETF flows. Gold will hit $5,000/oz, silver $100/oz by March, but gold will be vulnerable to correction afterward – Citigroup
- Neutral Sentiment: Steady production reports from miners (e.g., Blanket mine meeting guidance) are supportive of the physical supply backdrop but have an indirect impact on GLD compared with macro drivers. Caledonia says Blanket gold mine has again delivered production in line with guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical corrections and profit-taking have produced intraday pullbacks after record highs, weighing on GLD in the very near term. Gold Edges Lower on Likely Technical Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Episodes of a firmer U.S. dollar or unexpectedly strong macro prints can cause short-lived gold slips; some analysts flagged pullbacks ahead of key CPI releases. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Slips Ahead of CPI, Silver Stays Bullish
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.92. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
