SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $424.05 and last traded at $424.2460, with a volume of 4381114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.47.

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.92. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.