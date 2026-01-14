One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

