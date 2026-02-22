Head-To-Head Contrast: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Establishment Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $178.46 million 2.40 $46.61 million $0.41 10.17 Establishment Labs $166.02 million 13.30 -$84.60 million ($2.84) -26.76

SBC Medical Group has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBC Medical Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SBC Medical Group and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Establishment Labs 1 1 6 0 2.63

SBC Medical Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.83%. Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $78.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given SBC Medical Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SBC Medical Group is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 24.28% 24.17% 18.60% Establishment Labs -43.45% -235.45% -22.83%

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats Establishment Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.