Anthony Shea Treadway Sells 487 Shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $20,361.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,120.86. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.81%.

TriNet Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $65.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 758.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in TriNet Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 78,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,845,000 after buying an additional 301,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.