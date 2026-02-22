CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells $25,084.97 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Karen Herckis sold 8,171 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $25,084.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 132,259 shares in the company, valued at $406,035.13. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CS Disco Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LAW opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 7.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

Featured Stories

