MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $29,160.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,158.96. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

MAX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 680.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 658,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

