Bruce Berkowitz Sells 1,000 Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $71,510.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,135,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,822,717.24. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.7% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 31.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Key St. Joe News

Here are the key news stories impacting St. Joe this week:

Positive Sentiment: St. Joe broke ground on a third Watersound Real Estate sales center at Watersound West Bay Center — expansion of its boutique brokerage increases on?the?ground sales capacity for new communities and supports near?term lot/home sales and marketing momentum. Article Title

St. Joe broke ground on a third Watersound Real Estate sales center at Watersound West Bay Center — expansion of its boutique brokerage increases on?the?ground sales capacity for new communities and supports near?term lot/home sales and marketing momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Local and community headlines (high?school sports, school board items, community facility openings) are being reported for St. Joseph areas but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

Local and community headlines (high?school sports, school board items, community facility openings) are being reported for St. Joseph areas but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold a series of blocks of JOE shares Feb. 18–20 totaling ~16,000 shares at ~ $71 per share (aggregate proceeds ? $1.14M). The disposals reduce his stake by roughly 0.10% overall — a small percentage that signals liquidity taking rather than a change in control, but investors sometimes interpret insider selling as a modest near?term negative signal. SEC Filing

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.