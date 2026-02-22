Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $239.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.3333.
LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $183.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.05. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.
The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.
