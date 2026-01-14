One Day In July LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $117.40.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

