SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,676 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,864.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.