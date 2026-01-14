MGO One Seven LLC Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $6,163,719,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,621,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $533.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

