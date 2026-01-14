Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises 3.0% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David L. Hardy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.53 per share, for a total transaction of $133,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,060. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%

SYBT stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $83.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank’s core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

