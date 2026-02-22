Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 12,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $46,085.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,758.42. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,286 shares of company stock worth $77,248. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.