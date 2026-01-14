Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 139,177 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 5,570,447 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cheer Price Performance

Shares of CHR opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Cheer has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $141.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,950 shares during the quarter. Cheer accounts for about 0.6% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 18.13% of Cheer worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cheer to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

