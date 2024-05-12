ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Announces Dividend of $1.32

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.3185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12.
ageas SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of AGESY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $49.37.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
