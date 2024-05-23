IMC Chicago LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,392. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $38.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Profile
