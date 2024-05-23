IMC Chicago LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,392. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $38.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

