Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 304,155 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after acquiring an additional 299,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

