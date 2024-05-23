AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $106.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $89.08. 69,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $6,290,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,487,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.