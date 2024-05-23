AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $106.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM
AECOM Stock Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AECOM
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $6,290,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,487,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Trading Halts Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.