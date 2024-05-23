IMC Chicago LLC Invests $781,000 in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.26% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

