Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,044 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 539,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.23. 290,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

