Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

