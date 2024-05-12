BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

