Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 590 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $20,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3,398.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 237,255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

