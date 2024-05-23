Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 3,376 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.59. 22,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

