SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 273,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,482. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

