Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPOPM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.