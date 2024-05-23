Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $86,000 Investment in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Apparel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

DLA traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 6,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,814. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

