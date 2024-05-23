Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Confluent worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,145,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 82.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 824,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 675,936 shares of company stock valued at $22,145,350. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

