Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director Wendy B. Needham Sells 3,000 Shares

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

GPC stock opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.