Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 12,732 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSEM. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

