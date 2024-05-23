Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 8,100 Shares

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$22,226.40.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 32,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,044.64.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,575.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 27,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,525.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,068.67.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Western Energy Services stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39. The company has a market cap of C$92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of C$61.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

